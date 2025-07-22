Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 4,124,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

