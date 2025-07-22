Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $102,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,117. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

