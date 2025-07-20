Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,030 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a PE ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $155.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

