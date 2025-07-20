BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.32 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.