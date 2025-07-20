BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

