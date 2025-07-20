McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.81.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

