Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $771.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $767.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.