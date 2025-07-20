Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:V opened at $348.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

