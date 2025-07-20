Best Oil Stocks To Follow Today – July 19th

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Norfolk Southern, Talen Energy, and Cheniere Energy are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining or distribution of crude oil and its byproducts. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the oil industry and can benefit (or lose) as oil prices, production levels and energy‐sector conditions fluctuate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,762,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,323,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.00. 6,134,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,323. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.39 and a 200 day moving average of $241.71.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Shares of TLN traded up $64.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,557. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $330.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.04. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

