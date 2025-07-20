Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – July 19th

Tesla, QuantumScape, and Lucid Group are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply components for electric vehicles (EVs), as well as firms involved in EV-related infrastructure such as charging networks and battery technology. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the growth of the automotive sector’s shift from internal combustion engines to electric propulsion. Their performance is influenced by factors like technological advancements, government policies on emissions, and consumer adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,904,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,883,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average is $317.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 148,128,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 293,345,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,172,969. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Read More