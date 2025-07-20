Promising Transportation Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 19th

Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, 3M, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods or passengers via modes such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms, and logistics providers. Their performance typically reflects broader economic activity, fuel costs, trade volumes, and supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,762,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,907. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,866. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.67.

3M (MMM)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

MMM stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. 11,699,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $101.77 and a 1-year high of $164.15.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.00. 6,134,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $280.00.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.90. 5,793,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,618. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

