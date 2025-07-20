iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.83. The company has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $632.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

