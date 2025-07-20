AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $240,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

