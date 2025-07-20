Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

