Bingham Private Wealth LLC Buys 50 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $808.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $736.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

