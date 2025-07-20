Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

