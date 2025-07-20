iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

