Integrated Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $576.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $578.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

