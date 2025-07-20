Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

