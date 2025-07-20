JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lifted by North Forty Two & Co.

North Forty Two & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.1% of North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

