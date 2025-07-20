BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

