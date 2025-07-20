Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

