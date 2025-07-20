Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 97 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $647.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.