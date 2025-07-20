Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 316.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.