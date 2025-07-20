AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

