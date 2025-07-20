Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,695 shares of company stock worth $13,710,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.