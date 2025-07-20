Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,981 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 1,120,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,406,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,654,000 after purchasing an additional 586,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 613,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.