Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

