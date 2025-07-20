Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

