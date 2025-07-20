Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

