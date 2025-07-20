Elyxium Wealth LLC Buys 4,666 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The stock has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

