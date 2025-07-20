Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Lessened by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.77 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.