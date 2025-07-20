Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 27,545 Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 66,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGIC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

