Wall Street Zen Upgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to “Hold”

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 193,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 118,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $313,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.