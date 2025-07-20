Graypoint LLC Sells 68 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $299,067.92. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $160,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,934.18. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.82 and its 200 day moving average is $287.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

