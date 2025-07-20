Souders Financial Advisors Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.85% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGSD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 304,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 339,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

