730 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

PLTR stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.48, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $155.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $54,563,250. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

