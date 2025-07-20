Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $196.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

