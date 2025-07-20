Best Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 17th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, and Archer Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the space industry—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to space tourism and exploration. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of companies developing rockets, spacecraft, in-orbit services, and related technologies. The sector includes long-established aerospace giants as well as emerging startups pushing the boundaries of commercial space activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.73. 20,360,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.56. 12,323,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,862. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 34,974,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,666,229. Rocket Lab has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.21 and a 200 day moving average of $494.38. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $16.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.01. 3,718,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,539. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 51,587,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735,229. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.10.

