International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 73,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

