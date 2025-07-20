Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $865,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after buying an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after buying an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after buying an additional 276,661 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after buying an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 2,545,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.