Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company's stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the sale, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

