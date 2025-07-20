Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627,659 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,205,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $68.13 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

