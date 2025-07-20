Mother Iggy (MOTHER) One Day Volume Hits $443.44 Thousand

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Mother Iggy has a market cap of $7.05 million and $443.44 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mother Iggy token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mother Iggy has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mother Iggy Token Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,998,941 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00707026 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $429,913.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mother Iggy using one of the exchanges listed above.

