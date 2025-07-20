Critical Survey: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cadre has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Cyber Security has a beta of -1.07, indicating that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 6.87% 12.52% 6.04% Hub Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cadre and Hub Cyber Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadre and Hub Cyber Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hub Cyber Security 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Hub Cyber Security.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Hub Cyber Security”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $559.81 million 2.37 $36.13 million $0.95 34.37 Hub Cyber Security $29.56 million 1.44 -$39.76 million N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Cyber Security.

Summary

Cadre beats Hub Cyber Security on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

