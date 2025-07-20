Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:HD opened at $359.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

