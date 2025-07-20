Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) versus NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and NeoGenomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.51 million N/A N/A NeoGenomics $660.57 million 1.22 -$78.73 million ($0.61) -10.23

Analyst Ratings

Allarity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allarity Therapeutics and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeoGenomics 0 6 5 0 2.45

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 121.69%. Given NeoGenomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A -147.94% -90.33% NeoGenomics -11.54% -2.21% -1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Allarity Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. It also provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. In addition, the company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

