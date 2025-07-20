Autonolas (OLAS) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Autonolas has a market cap of $45.75 million and $379.61 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonolas has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Autonolas

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 470,744,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,392,245 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 470,744,240.95037162 with 185,392,245.6811251 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.24361562 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $317,142.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.