Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

