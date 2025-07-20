Fusionist Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.72 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,700,289 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 68,700,289 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.64548825 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $17,965,997.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

